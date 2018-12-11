Alcoa Corp (AA) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,608 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.53.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

