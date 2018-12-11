Algert Global LLC Has $318,000 Position in ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,849 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.95. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.27 million. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ARC Document Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on ARC Document Solutions from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

