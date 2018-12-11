Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meet Group Inc (MEET)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after buying an additional 721,187 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 175,071 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meet Group alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer Garrett Rhodes acquired 11,985 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $45,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,356.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 247,567 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $1,304,678.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,431,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,183. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Meet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.85 million. Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meet Group Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/algert-global-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-meet-group-inc-meet.html.

Meet Group Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET).

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.