Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,688,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,070,000 after buying an additional 164,255 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 366.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 147,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at about $2,932,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.81. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

