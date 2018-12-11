Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,626,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alkermes from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.54. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $37,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,380. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/alkermes-plc-alks-shares-sold-by-aviva-plc.html.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.