Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,926 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,445,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $779,026,000 after purchasing an additional 847,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,892,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IDACORP by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,611 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 173,089 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 7.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,677 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $42,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,609 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $408.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.86%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

