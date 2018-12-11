Allianz (ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €213.83 ($248.63).

FRA:ALV opened at €174.20 ($202.56) on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

