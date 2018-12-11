Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.64 Million Stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,950 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.18% of Renewable Energy Group worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Eric Bowen sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $255,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,519 shares of company stock worth $987,860. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGI opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $597.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.60 million. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

