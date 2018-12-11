Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.
ACV stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $25.31.
Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The Fund invests in a combination of convertible securities, debt and other income-producing instruments and common stocks and other equity securities.
