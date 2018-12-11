Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

ACV stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Get Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/allianzgi-diversified-incm-and-cnvrtb-fd-acv-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-12th.html.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The Fund invests in a combination of convertible securities, debt and other income-producing instruments and common stocks and other equity securities.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.