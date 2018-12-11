Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,472,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after acquiring an additional 92,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 68,899 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $480.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.12. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMOT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum set a $66.00 target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

