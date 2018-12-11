Amalgamated Bank Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 149.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,886,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063,078 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,013,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340,711 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,689,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6,069.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,433,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,349 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920,686 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $259,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,537.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

