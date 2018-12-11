Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in VF Corp (VFC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen raised shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

