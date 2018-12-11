American International Group Inc (AIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. American International Group reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

AIG stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 21,735.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in American International Group by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in American International Group by 3,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

