American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,150,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,288,000 after purchasing an additional 533,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 510,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

