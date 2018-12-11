American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,204,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,216 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,953.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,018,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 998,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after purchasing an additional 605,743 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 85.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,263,000 after purchasing an additional 582,227 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7,185.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 536,683 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

