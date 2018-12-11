American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,778 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 529,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,068,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after buying an additional 640,351 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 327.1% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Sealed Air by 11.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

SEE opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 150.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

