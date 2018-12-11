American Water Works (AWK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have $109.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of American Water Works have outperformed its industry. American Water Works continues to add customers and expand its market reach through acquisitions and organic growth. The planned capital expenditure for 2018-2022 time period to improve its water and wastewater systems will enable the company to provide efficient services to its expanding customer base. New rates are boosting the top line of the company. However, the company is subject to stringent regulations, fluctuating weather patterns and risk of accidents due to old and soiled pipelines. High debt level of the company amid the rising interest environment is a headwind.”

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.02.

American Water Works stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $98.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.30 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $458,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,672.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.