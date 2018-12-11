American Woodmark (AMWD) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price target on American Woodmark and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Longbow Research lowered American Woodmark to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.75.

AMWD stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.14. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $148.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.17 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

