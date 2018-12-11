Americas Silver Corp (USAS) Short Interest Up 42.4% in November

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,091 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 156,623 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americas Silver stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,215 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.82% of Americas Silver worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

USAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 51,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,819. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

