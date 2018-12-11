Amerisur Resources (AMER) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a report released on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 19 ($0.25) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON AMER opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Monday. Amerisur Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

In related news, insider John Wardle purchased 687,000 shares of Amerisur Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £89,310 ($116,699.33). Also, insider Christopher (Chris) Jenkins purchased 50,000 shares of Amerisur Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,237,000 shares of company stock worth $16,531,000.

About Amerisur Resources

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

