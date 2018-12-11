Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stock Price Up 7%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 2,942,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,644,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 620,000 shares of company stock worth $7,505,000 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $144,000. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $179,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

