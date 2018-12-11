Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) vs. Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Financial Comparison

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

35.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Melinta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Melinta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Melinta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44 Melinta Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.56%. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 778.57%. Given Melinta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Melinta Therapeutics is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Melinta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $775.79 million 6.42 -$469.28 million $0.63 26.49 Melinta Therapeutics $33.86 million 2.33 -$58.91 million ($21.86) -0.06

Melinta Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amneal Pharmaceuticals. Melinta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Melinta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals -36.54% 4.98% 0.90% Melinta Therapeutics -202.31% -68.68% -32.84%

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Melinta Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP. The company also develops Baxdela that in a Phase III clinical trial for treating community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP)); Fusidic Acid, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating ABSSSIs; and radezolid, a melinta molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for dermatological applications, as well as ESKAPE pathogen program, which is in preclinical stage targeting superbugs. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.