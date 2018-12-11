AMP Capital Investors Ltd Lowers Stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,016 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,155,000 after purchasing an additional 500,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,243,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,539 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $20,541,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $92.63 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

