AMP Capital Investors Ltd Lowers Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,591 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,337,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,378,000 after buying an additional 160,247 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $13,166,000.

Shares of BMRN opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.04 and a beta of 1.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $370,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,290 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,439.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $829,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $3,150,680. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wedbush set a $127.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

