AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 4,531 Shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $90.54 and a one year high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.51 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.10.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

