Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.64. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 76.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,715,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $121,913,000 after buying an additional 197,926 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,634,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $152,053,000 after buying an additional 42,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.39. 3,298,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,604,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

