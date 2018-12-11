Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 50,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,283. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1,231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

