Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap also reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 301,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 33.99 and a current ratio of 33.99. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 287,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,879 shares of company stock valued at $159,432. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,004,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,277,000 after buying an additional 896,771 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 770,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 230,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,353,000 after purchasing an additional 218,659 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 897,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 135,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

