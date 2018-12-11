Analysts Anticipate Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.38. Magellan Health posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Leerink Swann downgraded Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

