Analysts Anticipate Red Hat Inc (RHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.58 Million

Analysts expect Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) to post sales of $853.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Red Hat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $851.03 million to $860.30 million. Red Hat posted sales of $747.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Hat will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Hat.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHT shares. Nomura cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. OTR Global cut shares of Red Hat to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Red Hat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Red Hat from $154.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Red Hat from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Red Hat by 761.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,010,801 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,752,000 after buying an additional 893,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Red Hat by 64.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after buying an additional 850,715 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Red Hat by 148.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 843,945 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after buying an additional 504,787 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Red Hat by 3,281.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 421,884 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $57,494,000 after buying an additional 409,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Red Hat by 140.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,095 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after buying an additional 319,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $176.50. The company had a trading volume of 917,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,353. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Red Hat has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $179.49.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

