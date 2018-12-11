Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Surgery Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.38 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGRY. ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 344,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.03. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

