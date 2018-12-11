Analysts Expect BBX Capital Corp (BBX) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 94 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

BBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BBX Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

In other BBX Capital news, Director Andrew R. Jr. Cagnetta acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 26.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BBX Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 394,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in BBX Capital during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in BBX Capital during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBX Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92. BBX Capital has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.17.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.38 million. Research analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBX Capital (BBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.