Analysts Expect Imperva Inc (IMPV) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Imperva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Imperva posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Imperva will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imperva.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMPV. BidaskClub lowered Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $56.00 price objective on Imperva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMPV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Imperva by 142.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Imperva by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imperva during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperva during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Imperva during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.29 and a beta of 1.29. Imperva has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

