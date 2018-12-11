Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/11/2018 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price target on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/14/2018 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2018 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/7/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/6/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 4,790 ($62.59) to GBX 4,860 ($63.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 3,830 ($50.05) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,050 ($52.92).

10/23/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/17/2018 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 4,880 ($63.77) to GBX 4,790 ($62.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2018 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 115.50 ($1.51) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,642.50 ($47.60). 3,365,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,751 ($49.01), for a total value of £422,025.01 ($551,450.42). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,664 ($47.88), for a total transaction of £549,600 ($718,149.75). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,258 shares of company stock worth $97,187,925.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

