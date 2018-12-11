Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BOX (BOX)

BOX (NYSE: BOX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/11/2018 – BOX is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Box has been incurring losses since its inception. The company reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted loss of cents per share, which was however narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The increasing expenses incurred on new new cloud investments has been hurting profits. Also, rising cloud competition is a big headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the increasing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a big positive. Expanding paid customer base is aiding its top-line growth. Further, Box’s strong focus toward advancement of its global go-to-market strategy is helping it to attract customers from the global market to its platform. Also, strong efforts toward enriching the cloud management and AI platforms will drive Box's growth in fiscal 2019.”

11/29/2018 – BOX had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/28/2018 – BOX had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/20/2018 – BOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – BOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.42.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 482.42%. The company had revenue of $155.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 70,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,680 over the last ninety days. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,827,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BOX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 536,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

