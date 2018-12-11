Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR: AFX) in the last few weeks:

12/11/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:AFX traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €67.80 ($78.84). 60,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 52-week low of €37.53 ($43.64) and a 52-week high of €55.25 ($64.24).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

