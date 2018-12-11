Analysts Set Accenture Plc (ACN) PT at $175.18

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.23.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $232,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total transaction of $867,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after buying an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,271,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,694,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,635. Accenture has a 1-year low of $146.05 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

