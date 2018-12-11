Analysts Set Debenhams Plc (DEB) Price Target at $22.70

Shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

A number of research analysts have commented on DEB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Debenhams in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 19 ($0.25) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In other Debenhams news, insider Sergio Bucher purchased 1,192,819 shares of Debenhams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £95,425.52 ($124,690.34).

LON DEB traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.56 ($0.07). 6,440,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. Debenhams has a 12 month low of GBX 25.46 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.60 ($0.73).

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

