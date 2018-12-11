Analysts Set Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV) Price Target at $1,452.50

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,452.50 ($18.98).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,405 ($18.36) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

FDEV traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 800 ($10.45). The stock had a trading volume of 56,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

In related news, insider James Mitchell acquired 19,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) per share, for a total transaction of £225,909.60 ($295,190.91).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

