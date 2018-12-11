Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Price Target at $52.17

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Macquarie lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 484,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.52%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

