Analysts Set Zix Co. (ZIXI) Target Price at $7.17

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. Craig Hallum raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on ZIX in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ZIX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 186,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,483. ZIX has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.19 million, a PE ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 10.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,760,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 173,196 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 12.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 94,881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 51.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

