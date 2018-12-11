Analyzing NCS Multistage (NCSM) and Energy & Technology (ENGT)

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

97.4% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of NCS Multistage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NCS Multistage and Energy & Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $201.63 million 1.53 $2.10 million $0.20 34.25 Energy & Technology $2.56 million 12.93 -$1.30 million N/A N/A

NCS Multistage has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Volatility & Risk

NCS Multistage has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NCS Multistage and Energy & Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage 0 2 5 0 2.71 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

NCS Multistage presently has a consensus price target of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 121.06%. Given NCS Multistage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NCS Multistage and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage 4.36% 3.10% 2.55% Energy & Technology -18.94% N/A -14.60%

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Energy & Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.