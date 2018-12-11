Analyzing WMIH (WMIH) & WMIH (COOP)

WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) and WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WMIH and WMIH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WMIH $7.89 million 159.41 $25.88 million $0.12 115.42

WMIH has higher revenue and earnings than WMIH.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and WMIH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH N/A N/A N/A WMIH 183.04% 160.21% 19.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WMIH and WMIH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 WMIH 0 2 2 0 2.50

WMIH presently has a consensus target price of $1.66, indicating a potential upside of 26.72%. WMIH has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.22%. Given WMIH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WMIH is more favorable than WMIH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of WMIH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of WMIH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WMIH beats WMIH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

WMIH Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

