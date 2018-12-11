Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 12th. Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

