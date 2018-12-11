Apache Co. (APA) Position Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,010 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

In other Apache news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APA opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Apache’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apache Co. (APA) Position Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/apache-co-apa-position-lessened-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.