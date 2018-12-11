Aramark (ARMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.78

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 390861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura raised their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aramark by 985.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aramark by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

