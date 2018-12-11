Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position Cut by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,226,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,207,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. 52,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,699. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

