Archetypal Network One Day Volume Tops $116.00 (ACTP)

Archetypal Network (CURRENCY:ACTP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Archetypal Network token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Archetypal Network has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Archetypal Network has a total market cap of $13,499.00 and $116.00 worth of Archetypal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Archetypal Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.02658935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00135681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.09223836 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Archetypal Network

Archetypal Network’s total supply is 7,042,613,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,835,226,167 tokens. Archetypal Network’s official Twitter account is @archetypalnet. Archetypal Network’s official website is archetypal.network.

Archetypal Network Token Trading

Archetypal Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archetypal Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archetypal Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archetypal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archetypal Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archetypal Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.