Argo Group (ARGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 price objective on Argo Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $69.77.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.83 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, Director F Sedgwick Browne sold 5,457 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $362,017.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Watson III sold 18,566 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $1,279,754.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,845 in the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.