Arista Networks (ANET) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $210.55 and a one year high of $313.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anshul Sadana sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $281,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total transaction of $124,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,241 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,485. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

